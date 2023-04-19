Animal welfare groups concerned about cockfighting in Kentucky

In a letter addressed to state officials, the groups described handing over credible threats to multiple Kentucky State Police (KSP) posts.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over 50 animal welfare groups raised awareness about cockfighting in Kentucky, claiming state leaders have failed to address the dangerous and illegal operations.

In a letter addressed to Gov. Andy Beshear, Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Public Safety Secretary Kerry Harvey, the groups described handing over credible threats to multiple Kentucky State Police (KSP) posts, but they said the information is largely ignored.

They called cockfights "hotbeds of cruelty, illegal gambling, money laundering and narcotics trafficking."

"We're calling for an investigation of the Kentucky State Police with respect to their inattention to the organized crime efforts throughout Kentucky and specifically in eastern Kentucky," Animal Wellness Action spokesperson Wayne Pacelle said.

He said the letter sent to Beshear details that investigation request.

In response, KSP said they investigate "complaints and tips regarding illegal activity to the fullest extent."

"Some of the actions taken by KSP regarding cockfighting complaints include saturated patrols in an attempt to identify criminal activity, site visits to alleged cockfighting events and full case investigations resulting in criminal indictments," a spokesperson for the police department said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.