STURGIS, MI — Indiana State Police have activated an Amber Alert on behalf of the Sturgis Police Department in Michigan for three young children.

The children range in age from 2-5 and are believed to be in extreme danger.

Matteo Nieves, 4, was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and red shorts. 5-year-old Chelsey Lopez was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and blue pajama pants. Aldo Cruz, 2, was last seen wearing a blue blue-shirt and a diaper. All three children are Hispanic and were last seen on Wednesday in Sturgis, MI.

The suspect is 37-year-old Fernando Cruz. He is 5’8”, about 150 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes.

His vehicle is a 2009 Chevy Traverse with Michigan plate DWH9204.

If you have any information, call the Sturgis Police Department at 269-651-3231 or 911 immediately.

