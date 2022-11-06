Amber Alert issued for 1-year old Kentucky boy

Officials say the father, 25-year-old Johnny Kirk, is in a cream Chevy Suburban and abducted his son, 1-year-old Johnny Kirk from Lovely, KY.

LOVELY, Ky. — Investigators are looking for a cream Chevy Suburban in an Amber Alert issued Sunday morning.

Officials say the father, 25-year-old Johnny Kirk, is in a cream Chevy Suburban and abducted his son, 1-year-old Johnny Kirk from Lovely, KY.

The little boy has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and Ninja Turtle pants.

The National Center for Missing or Exploited Children says the license plate is JNG4637 from Ohio.

If you see this vehicle, officials ask that you contact your local law enforcement.

At this time, it's unclear on the details of who might be in danger.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

