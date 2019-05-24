LA GRANGE, Ky. — An Oldham County man was arrested after an Amazon delivery driver said he held him at gunpoint, forcing him to even out the gravel thrown from his delivery van.

Police said Kenneth Vance, 63, allegedly stopped a driver who made a delivery to his home in La Grange, pointed a pistol at him and ordered him to get out of his vehicle.

The driver said Vance then walked back into his house and returned with a rake. Vance ordered the driver to even out the gravel thrown from the delivery van.

After the driveway was fixed, the driver was allowed to leave.

Vance was charged with unlawful imprisonment and wanton endangerment. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 29.