LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman accused of hiring a person to kill the father of her child in 2017 was found not guilty on all counts.

Amanda Needy was charged with murder the father of her child, Nick Morris, was stabbed outside Caio restaurant in February 2017. Morris, a cook at the restaurant, was stabbed by Timothy Shane Singer while he was on a smoke break.

Police said Needy was going to pay Singer for murdering Morris, and charged her with murder.

The Commonwealth Attorney's Office confirmed a jury found Needy not guilty, and she was released from custody.

