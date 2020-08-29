6 juveniles arrested in connection to murder cases in 2020, LMPD data shows

Christopher 2X said kids 19 years old and younger are getting more and more involved in the violence.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 14-year-old boy is now charged with murder in connection to the death of David Boggs. The Prospect man was shot and killed in early August at 40th Street in the Shawnee neighborhood.

This is the most recent juvenile to be involved in a homicide here in Louisville, and Christopher 2X, the executive director of the Game Changers, said the age of these young shooters is concerning.

"We never thought that we would see the numbers in 2016 revisit us this quick in 2020," 2X said. "These kids are starting to have these problems in elementary school, definitely in the middle, and sometimes when we get to the high school level, it's almost irreversible for some of them."

According to LMPD data, in 2020 alone, six juveniles have been arrested in connection to homicides. 2X said kids 19 years old and younger are getting more and more involved in the violence.

"Breaking the hearts of many to see younger shooters where we shouldn't be seeing kids act out like that," 2X said.

He said there have been 104 homicides so far this year, and we are now creeping on 400 non-fatal shootings.

"Almost 400 of our citizens have been wounded by gunfire within almost an eight month time frame. Never seen anything like this before," 2X said.

Within those numbers, an increase in school aged kids is evident. He said bullying and revisiting these deaths through social media plays a major role. So does the idea of protecting neighborhoods, which 2X said kids are buying into.

"And these territorial issues or the territorial lines they draw, they have been causing a lot of problems with a lot of reckless shooting," 2X said. "That's the urgency right now.

2X said while there's no one solution, it's important for parents to have conversations with their children and not be afraid to seek out help.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.