Two injured in Algonquin after early morning shooting on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are in the hospital this morning following a shooting early Sunday morning in the Algonquin neighborhood.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:15 a.m. on the 1600 block of Moore Court.
Mitchell said when officers arrived, they found a man and a woman both with gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD 2nd Division officers are investigating the shooting.
Currently, there are no suspects.
