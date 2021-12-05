Two injured in Algonquin after early morning shooting on Sunday

LMPD said a man and woman were found with gunshot wounds and were taken to U of L Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are in the hospital this morning following a shooting early Sunday morning in the Algonquin neighborhood.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:15 a.m. on the 1600 block of Moore Court.

Mitchell said when officers arrived, they found a man and a woman both with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD 2nd Division officers are investigating the shooting.

Currently, there are no suspects.

