Police investigating accident leaving one Kentucky man dead

Police said the man was the only person in the vehicle and that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said one man is dead following a car accident early Saturday morning.

Police said around 5:00 a.m., officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision in the 4200 block of Algonquin Parkway.

Officers said their preliminary investigation revealed that the man driving the vehicle had lost control of his car, went off the road and struck a tree.

LMPD said the man received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity has not been released at this time.

Police said LMPD's Traffic Unit is leading the investigation.

