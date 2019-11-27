CLARK COUNTY, Indiana — UPDATE: According to Clark County Sheriff's office, they have located the 14-year-old.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 14-year-old boy who they believe is armed and dangerous.
According to authorities, 14-year-old Aiden C. Cox is possibly armed with a 38 special Smith & Wesson w/ pink handle. Cox also has a 9mm Hi Point pistol in the car with him.
Cox is 5'8" 180 lbs. brown hair. Blue eyes. Freckles. He also wears black-rimmed glasses.
Police are unsure of where Cox is headed. However, Cox is driving a black Ford Edge with a Kentucky tag 287YMC.
Police are urging you not to approach Cox and to please call central dispatch at 812-246-6996 if you locate him.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.