CLARK COUNTY, Indiana — UPDATE: According to Clark County Sheriff's office, they have located the 14-year-old.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 14-year-old boy who they believe is armed and dangerous.

According to authorities, 14-year-old Aiden C. Cox is possibly armed with a 38 special Smith & Wesson w/ pink handle. Cox also has a 9mm Hi Point pistol in the car with him.

Clark County Indiana Sheriff's Office Missing 14 year old juvenile. Attempt to locate. Do not approach, pl... ease contact law enforcement if located. Picture of Aiden C. Cox he left residence in New Washington in early morning hours. 5'8" 180 lbs. brown hair. Blue eyes. Freckles. Black rimmed glasses. Possibly armed with 38 special Smith & Wesson w/ pink handle.

Cox is 5'8" 180 lbs. brown hair. Blue eyes. Freckles. He also wears black-rimmed glasses.

Police are unsure of where Cox is headed. However, Cox is driving a black Ford Edge with a Kentucky tag 287YMC.

Police are urging you not to approach Cox and to please call central dispatch at 812-246-6996 if you locate him.

