Sentencing announced for men convicted in death of Ahmaud Arbery

A jury found the three white men accused of killing Arbery guilty on most of the 29 charges they faced the day before Thanksgiving.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced in Glynn County Friday.

Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael were each sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 20 years. Meanwhile, William "Roddie" Bryan was sentenced to life in prison with parole.

A jury found the three white men accused of killing Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man guilty on most of the 29 charges they faced the day before Thanksgiving.

On Feb. 23, 2020, Arbery, 25, was jogging in a south Georgia neighborhood near Brunswick in Glynn County, when he was chased, shot and killed.

Travis McMichael, who shot Ahmaud Arbery, was convicted of all charges. His father Greg McMichael was found not guilty of malice murder, but guilty of four counts of felony murder and four additional felony counts.

Bryan was found not guilty of malice murder, one felony murder count and one felony aggravated assault count and convicted of three felony murder counts and three additional felony counts. Each suspect was charged with the same nine counts.

It's important to note that the jury did not have a say in the sentencing.

Arbery’s killing, along with many others, gained widespread attention in the Black Lives Matter movement and during the 2020 summer protests over racial injustice.

While this verdict wraps up the murder trial charges, Bryan and the McMichaels are also facing federal charges, which include attempted kidnapping and interference with rights. That trial is set for later this year.

Arbery’s family also filed a federal lawsuit on the one-year anniversary of his death, claiming the men violated his civil rights.