Kentucky man, 18, arrested on underage alcohol, gun charges while on spring break in Florida

When deputies pulled over the vehicle and asked about the items inside a backpack, that's when they said Aaron Taylor allegedly told them he was "[expletive]."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky man is in trouble with the law and is facing charges while on spring break in Florida.

Aaron James Taylor, 18, charges include marijuana, possession of alcohol under 21 and illegally carrying a concealed firearm.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, one of their sergeants working traffic enforcement in Santa Rosa Beach on Wednesday said he noticed a person hanging out of a moving car through the sunroof “dancing ridiculously.”

In their report, they said the deputy approached the vehicle and smelled marijuana, noticing two passengers who appeared to be intoxicated. They denied having alcohol or weapons in the vehicle and an empty bottle of Fireball whiskey was in plain view.

The deputy then asked what was in the backpack inside the vehicle, that’s when Taylor told them “I’m [expletive].”

After a search of the vehicle, deputies uncovered 11 bottles of Fireball whiskey, two bottles Mike’s Hard Black Cherry Lemonade, less than 20 grams of marijuana, and a .45 caliber Smith and Wesson pistol with a live round in the chamber.

Deputies also found a magazine loaded incorrectly with five .45 caliber bullets and three loose rounds inside the backpack.

He was booked into the Walton County Jail and later released after paying a $5,000 cash bond.

