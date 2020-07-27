x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

crime

Police: Pregnant woman shot in chest

Officers found the woman after responding to a shooting call off North 34th Street, MetroSafe says.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman who is nine months pregnant was found with a gunshot wound to her chest, according to Louisville Metro Police. 

According to MetroSafe, officers found the woman after responding to a shooting call off North 34th Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say the woman was taken to University Hospital.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating and no arrests have been made.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. 

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed