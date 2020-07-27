Police: Pregnant woman shot in chest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman who is nine months pregnant was found with a gunshot wound to her chest, according to Louisville Metro Police.
According to MetroSafe, officers found the woman after responding to a shooting call off North 34th Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Police say the woman was taken to University Hospital.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating and no arrests have been made.
