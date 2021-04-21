Shively Police searching for vehicle after deadly crash involving a pedestrian

A release from the police department said a man was hit by a black Ford Escape on 7th Street Road Tuesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shively Police said they are looking for a vehicle that was involved in a deadly crash Tuesday night.

According to a release from Sergeant Patrick Allen, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on 7th Street Road. A witness told police that a man in his late 40s was crossing the road near the Stop & Save Food Mart when he was hit by a vehicle heading southbound.

After hitting the man, the witness said the driver of the vehicle turned around in a parking lot and drove away in the opposite direction.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. His name has not been released.

Shively Police said they are looking for a 2008 to 2012 black Ford Escape that is missing a portion of the driver-side bumper. If anyone has any information on this incident, they are urged to contact the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181 or call the Shively Police tip line at 502-930-2SPD.

