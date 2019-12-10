LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police arrested three men in September after finding pounds of drugs, dozens of guns, and "large sums" of cash during a search of a Jeffersontown home.

According to the arrest citations, Jeffersontown Police searched a home in the 3500 block of Marlin Drive on September 16 for evidence of marijuana trafficking. During the search, they found around 700 pounds of marijuana, about a pound of cocaine, steroids, THC cartridges, THC wax, over a dozen guns, and large sums of cash. They also recovered packaging materials.

The man who lived in the home, 55-year-old Patrick O'Bryan, was arrested and has been charged with trafficking marijuana, cocaine, steroids, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Frank McKinney, 34, was caught loading marijuana into his Jeep outside the home. Steroids were also found in his possession. He was arrested and has been charged with trafficking marijuana and steroids.

Detectives also saw 27-year-old Colsen Romoser loading large bags of marijuana into his vehicle at the house on Marlin Drive. Romoser was stopped by police at Galene Drive and Dell Road and his vehicle was searched. Officers found over 35 pounds of marijuana and two guns inside. Romoser was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana and steroids.

