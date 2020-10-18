x
Arrest made in drive-by shooting that killed Indiana girl at birthday party

Chrisyah Stephens apparently was the victim of a shooting that was aimed at someone else, South Bend police said.

Authorities in South Bend announced an arrest in the drive-by shooting of a 7-year-old girl who was killed while attending a birthday party in August.

Chrisyah Stephens apparently was the victim of a shooting that was aimed at someone else. 

Eighteen-year-old Jaheim Campbell is being held in the St. Joseph County jail on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Prosecutor Ken Cotter says he informed Chrisyah’s parents before talking to reporters. 

Cotter says, “There was a lot of crying." Campbell is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

