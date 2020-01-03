LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An undercover human trafficking operation has led to the arrest of seven men, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Forty-nine-year-old Amos Brown, 36-year-old Jeffrey Stutts, 47-year-old Richard Tong and 34-year-old Bradley Martin were arrested Friday.

Police said the suspects responded to fake ads posted on websites.

While on the sites, police say the men contacted an undercover officer posing as minor, arranging to engage in sexual acts for money. The suspects then went to a hotel to meet the undercover officer after reaching an agreement over the phone regarding sexual activity.

Police say 40-year-old Blake Jeffreys, 53-year-old Edward Phillips and 47-year-old Fabio Arguello were also arrested Saturday night.

They are facing charges including promoting human trafficking and prohibited use of an electronic system to procure a minor.

The suspects were booked at Louisville Metro Corrections..

