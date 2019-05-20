LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six LMPD officers accused of participating in organized crime pleaded not guilty.

Michael Abnerathy Jr., Dontae Booker, Cortez Ernest, Jackie Miller, Ashley Spratt and Roniqua Yocum were indicted last week for their alleged involvement in a work fraud scheme.

The Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney said the officers allegedly worked and were paid, for private security jobs, at a company created by Officer Miller.

They allegedly worked these jobs while they were supposed to be on their patrol shifts between January and November of 2018.

Four officers, Booker, Miller, Spratt and Yocum were indicted on criminal syndication which means engaging in organized crime.

Officer Miller was also indicted for tampering with physical evidence.

Officer Abernathy was indicted on criminal facilitation to criminal syndication.

Not much is known about where they provided private security or how much each was paid.

All six are on administrative reassignment. Their next court date is set for June 26.

