LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six Louisville Metro Police officers have been indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury in a work fraud scheme. Those officers allegedly worked and were paid for private security jobs during their regular patrol shifts.

According to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, Officers Michael Abernathy, Jr., Dontae Booker, Cortez Ernest, Jackie Miller, Ashley M. Spratt and Roniqua L. Yocum were indicted on one count of theft by deception over $500. Officers Booker, Miller, Spratt and Yocum were indicted on criminal syndication. Officer Miller was also indicted on one count of tampering with physical evidence. Officer Abernathy was indicted on criminal facilitation to criminal syndication.

The officers are expected to be arraigned on May 20 in Jefferson District Court.

Check back for details to this developing story.

