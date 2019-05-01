LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11) -- Police are investigating the death of a man found in an alley on Saturday.

The man was identified as 51-year-old Gregory Hannin, of Louisville.

According to police, officers responded to a trouble run on a person down in the 3600 block of Parthenia Ave. around 1:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they found an injured man, Hannin, in an alley next to a garage behind a house on Parthenia Ave. He was taken to University Hospital where he died.

Upon investigation, it was determined Hannin had been hit by a vehicle, possibly while riding a bicycle in the alley.

The driver left the scene before first responders arrived.

LMPD is investigating the incident and at this time there is no description of the car or the driver.

If you have any information you are urged to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.