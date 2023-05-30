Police: 5 people injured after 3 separate overnight shootings in Louisville

All three shootings were reported to LMPD within 15 minutes of each other.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five people were injured in three shootings in Louisville early on Tuesday morning.

Two of the shootings happened in the St. Dennis neighborhood just 3 minutes away from each other. The third shooting happened in Shawnee.

Police investigating after two men drove themselves to hospital after shooting in St. Dennis neighborhood on Tuesday

Two men suffering from gunshot wounds managed to drive themselves to the hospital for treatment after a shooting in Louisville's St. Dennis neighborhood.

Around 1:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital after receiving a report that two people showed up with gunshot wounds, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers dispatched to the hospital said they found two men who had been shot and drove themselves to the hospital.

EMS transported both victims who were alert and conscious to UofL Hospital. Officials believe both men will survive their injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting that injured both these men took place in the 3800 block of Shanks Lane.

LMPD is handling the investigation. There are currently no known suspects.

Louisville police searching for suspects after a man was found shot in the leg in St. Dennis neighborhood

A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the leg in Louisville's St. Dennis neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Around 1:20 a.m., LMPD officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Rockford Lane, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. EMS transported the victim who was alert and conscious to UofL Hospital.

Officials believe the victim will survive.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will be handling the investigation. There are currently no known suspects.

Louisville police find two men with gunshot wounds in Shawnee after an overnight shooting

Two men are in the hospital after they were shot in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Around 1:30 p.m., LMPD officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of North 34th Street, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS transported both victims who were alert and conscious to UofL Hospital.

Officials believe both victims will survive their injuries.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will be handling the investigation. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

