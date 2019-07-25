LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Five people were arrested after $5,000 worth of equipment was stolen from Blue Lick Park in early July.

Sometime between July 2 and July 6, police said, 19-year-old Beaudean Oliver and 18-year-old Justin Oliver broke into the little league baseball park, located off Mud Lane.

Chad Hagan, the president of Blue Lick Park, said chains were cut and doors kicked in at the park. A four-wheeler, valued at $3,000, was just some of the property taken from the park. Other items taken included baseballs and concession stand food.

“We've got a small group of people that put a lot of time in here, every week, every day, just to have baseball for these kids. Just to see something like that happen, and be taken away right out from under you, it deflates you, it wears you down,” Hagan said, earlier in July.

The four-wheeler was used to maintain the field.

Justin is charged with burglary in the third degree and Beaudean is charged with receiving stolen property.

The three other individuals that were arrested are juveniles.

