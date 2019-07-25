SHIVELY, Ky. —

Earlier this year in January, El Nopal surveillance video showed thieves around 5 a.m. Saturday, cutting the lock off the outside refrigeration unit and performed an early morning beer heist.

The two suspects made off reportedly with 28 cases of beer, which El Nopal's manager explained equated to about $1,000.

The two suspects performed the heist on an outside refrigerating unit, behind the restaurant building.

After the Dixie Highway restaurant closed for the night, the two thieves came onto the property and performed the act by using a bolt cutter to access the refrigerator.

Now, six months after the crime occurred LMPD said they have arrested one of the men responsible for the incident.

Forty-nine-year-old Ernest D Richardson Jr. was booked at Louisville Metro Corrections facility Wednesday, July 24.

Richardson is facing charges of burglary (3rd Degree), possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief (3rd Degree), criminal trespass (2nd degree), and Theft by unlawful taking (TBUT).

The 49-year-old appeared in court Thursday, July 25.