LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A judge has finalized the sentencing for the man who pleaded guilty to killing his taxi driver in Oldham County.



Miles Matthews was sentenced to 45 years.

He pleaded guilty in December to stabbing the victim, Adam Gregg, multiple times in July 2014 and leaving him to die in a driveway.

Investigators believe heroin may have led Matthews, an army veteran from Corydon, Indi., to rob and kill Gregg.