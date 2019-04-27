CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after one man died from an officer-involved shooting in Clarksville.

Police responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance on West Howard Street when they said one male subject with a gun retreated into the house and barricaded himself and the 911 caller.

Officers encountered the subject and said he refused commands to drop the weapon. At least one Clarksville Police officer fired upon the man, striking him. He was transported to University Hospital where he later died from his injuries. He was identified as 43-year-old Max David Helton of Clarksville, according to authorities.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. State Police say information will be released later about the officer or officers involved in Helton's fatal shooting.