4 shot in separate incidents, Louisville police say

Police said a teenager and three men were injured in separate shootings in the Park DuValle and Parkland neighborhoods Saturday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after four people were shot in separate incidents Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of William E. Summers III Avenue in the Park DuValle neighborhood around 6:30 p.m.

A 17-year-old male was located at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

About two miles away from that scene, police located three men in the 2900 block of Dumesnil Street who were shot around 8 p.m.

All victims were transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not believe the incidents are related.

If you have any information on the shootings, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673).

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.