LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Police say a 3-year-old boy has been seriously wounded by gunfire at a Kentucky residence.

News outlets report the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Lexington. Emergency crews took the wounded child to a hospital.

Police spokeswoman Brenna Angel told the Lexington Herald-Leader that the boy suffered life-threatening wounds. No further information was immediately released.

