LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three teenagers were taken into custody after LMPD said they led police on a pursuit in Jefferson and Bullitt counties.

Police received a call at around 2 a.m. about four people attempting to break into a vehicle on Price Lane Road. The car owner said a suspect shot at him and ran away.

Officers later found a vehicle near Minors Lane with suspects that matched the car owner's descriptions. When they approached the car, the suspects led police on a chance into Bullitt County and back.

The three teen suspects were taken into custody. Charges are pending.

