3 more arrested in connection to deadly shooting on River Road

Two juveniles, 16 and 15, along with Jaliyah Allen were each charged with one count of murder in the death of Rocky Siebert.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested three more people in connection to the shooting death of a man on River Road.

Police previously arrested Kelvonnie Harris and Malik Jenkins who are also each charged with one count of murder.

Siebert was found on the sidewalk around 9:30 a.m. November 21. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harris' arrest citation says he admitted to being involved in a physical altercation with Siebert before the deadly shooting, and Harris was seen on video, along with his co-defendants, committing a shooting on N. 23rd St.