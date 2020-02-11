Police: 3 injured in unrelated shootings in Portland, Russell neighborhoods

Three people were taken to the hospital after separate incidents Monday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that left three people injured Monday.

Police said the first incident happened at 19th and Broadway in the Russell neighborhood just before 2:30 p.m.

A man and woman were found with gunshot wounds and were transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Just two miles away from the scene at Broadway, officers responded to the intersection of 29th and Bank Streets where they found a man shot.

That victim was also transported to UofL Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police said these appear to be unrelated.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

