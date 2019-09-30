LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police is investigating a series of shootings that left three people injured Monday.
Police say Second Division officers responded to the 900 block of Dixie Highway around 2 p.m.
There, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police believe that victim was dropped off at that location.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
About an hour later, officers responded to the 3400 block of West Market Street.
Police say two males were found at that location with apparent gunshot wounds.
Both were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police do not have any suspects in either case.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.