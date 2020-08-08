Police: 3 injured in separate shootings across Jefferson County

Three people have been taken to the hospital after shootings Saturday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating three separate shootings that left three people injured on Saturday.

Sixth Division officers responded to the 5100 block of Poplar Level Road around 2:45 p.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

A short time later, Eighth Division officers located a woman with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Minerva Avenue, just west of North Hurstbourne Parkway.

Both victims in those shootings were taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

However, police said a man who was shot in the 800 block of South Hancock Street around 3:30 p.m. was taken to the hospital in critical condition.