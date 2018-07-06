LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Kentucky State Police internal investigation is now leading to the indictments of two of its own along with the Scott County, Kentucky coroner.

Trooper Robert Harris is accused of stealing guns and ammunition from the Supply Branch over several years. Investigators said Harris went as far as forging the names of a fellow trooper and another man to cover his own tracks.

According to the indictment, at least $10 thousand worth of ammunition and five shotguns went to KSP Lt. Colonel Mike Crawford. Crawford has since retired from KSP.

The rest of the stolen property went to Scott County Coroner John Goble who happens to be a retired KSP Trooper, according to the indictment. He faces the longest list of charges which include receiving stolen property and possessing 90 oxycodone pills.

Prosecutors said Goble was making $500 monthly payments of public money to a deputy coroner who was, in fact, not doing any work as a deputy coroner.

One of the most bizarre charges against Goble is that he used a county vehicle to transport human donor eyes from the Kentucky Eye Bank to West Virginia for personal profit. The indictment did not elaborate on that specific charge.

All of them are due in court on July 2.

