Fourth person charged in 2020 murder of 19-year-old Devon Robinson

Kelvonnie Harris and a juvenile are facing charges in the death of Devon Robinson.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fourth person has been charged in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Devon Robinson in downtown Louisville last year.

Robinson was at a bus stop in July 2020 when police said a group of people approached him and began beating him. When Robinson attempted to run away, he was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.

Amontre Easton, 19, was arrested and charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful transaction with a minor and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to an arrest warrant, Easton was part of the group who got out of two stolen vehicles and began attacking Robinson at 5th and Liberty. When Robinson attempted to run, Easton handed a gun to a 13-year-old who was with him. Robinson was shot multiple times, later dying at the hospital.

Kelvonnie Harris was previously charged with murder in connection to Robinson's death. He was already in jail for his alleged role in another murder in November 2020.

LMPD confirmed two juveniles are also facing charges in Robinson’s death. Their names have not been released.

One of the juvenile suspects was arrested after a stand-off in the Park Hill neighborhood on July 14. The other juvenile suspect was arrested July 16.

Robinson's family noted his death is part of an ongoing issue in Louisville. Out of the 105 homicides in 2021, LMPD's latest data show 38 suspects have been charged so far. Eleven of those suspects are aged 24 or younger.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.