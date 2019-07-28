BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WHAS11) – Erratic driving, a broken taillight and a busted windshield has landed three people in jail after police discovered drugs, a hatchet and children in the car.

Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office pulled over 49-year-old Johnny Smith, who appeared to be intoxicated and not wearing his seatbelt, according to police.

In plain view, officers spotted a hatchet on the center console.

Police say Smith was found with both meth and hydrocodone, which he admitted to taking.

Pricilla Smith

Bell County Sheriff's Office

There were two others in the car, including Smith’s wife Pricilla Smith and Sabrina Jordan had outstanding warrants and were also arrested.

The two children that were in the car were given to other family members.

Sabrina Jordan

Bell County Sheriff's Office

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.