3 arrested for using 600,000-volt stun gun on 6-year-old who 'wanted strawberry milk'

The Frankfort residents are charged with first-degree criminal abuse.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people in Frankfort were arrested recently after police claim they used a 600,000-volt stun gun on a 6-year-old boy.

Mary Cirillo, 26, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, and Ryan Rogers, 31, and Tina Robinson, 46, were charged with one count. Bond was set at $20,000 for Cirillo and Rogers.

According to an arrest citation, Cirillo allowed Rogers - her boyfriend - to use the stun gun on her son to punish him on or around June 30. About a week later, Cirillo admitted to police she used the same stun gun on the boy "because he wanted strawberry milk."

Cirillo told police she applied the stun gun to the child's arm for about five seconds. She also said she and Rogers were under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana at the time of the incident.

Rogers told police he used the device on the back of the boy's leg.

According to the citation, Robinson - the boy's grandmother - used the stun gun on him between June 15 and July 10.

According to the document, the stun gun used is a Sabre S-1005 with 600,000 volts of electricity. It is used for "quick immobilization of an individual" who is presenting a threat of serious physical injury or death.