COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police have arrested three people for the February killing of a Columbus, Ind. man.

Columbus police found 37-year-old Leobardo Rodriguez-Flores shot to death in a parking lot on South Marr Road on the night of Feb. 26.

Police found Rodriguez-Flores' silver colored 1998 Honda Civic in a parking lot in the 2700 block of State Street, several blocks from where his body was found.

Officers have arrested 35-year-old Abraham Jimenez Cesareo and 34-year-old Eladia Jacobo-Ortiz, both of Columbus, on preliminary charges of conspiracy to commit serious bodily injury.

Both are in the Bartholomew County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

U.S. Marshalls arrested 31-year-old Elial Avelar, of Chicago, Tuesday for murder. Avelar is in custody in Cook County, Illinois.

