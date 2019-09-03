BALLTOWN, Ky. — Three people were arrested and charged with burglary and criminal mischief after breaking into two Nelson County stores and taking one money box.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office said Marco Contrevas Vazquez, Melissa Bartolomei and Theresa Bartolomei broke into M&M Get-N-Go Mini Mart in Balltown and Culver's Store in Culverton, taking a money box from the M&M Get-N-Go early Friday morning.

An anonymous tip led police to their vehicle, where the box, a sledge hammer and log chain were recovered. All three were charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of criminal mischief.