LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Three juveniles were arrested, accused of threatening to shoot up Carroll County Schools.

Police and school officials said there is no more threat to the schools, but they were closed on Jan. 25 due to black ice.

The call came in around 9 p.m. Wednesday and police were able to trace it back to the three suspected juveniles.

They've have been charged with terroristic threatening. School officials said the safety of students is their highest priority so if you have any questions you can call the school.

