LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a shooting at a home in southwest Louisville.

According to Metrosafe, the shooting happened just before midnight Monday at a home on Saddlebrook Lane, just off Rockford Lane in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

Police say they found a man in his 20's fatally shot outside the building. That man was identified as 29-year-old Robert Arnold by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Police said they don't have any suspects.

That shooting happened less than an hour after two people were found shot outside a home on Craig Avenue in the Hazelwood neighborhood.

Metrosafe tells WHAS11 that both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK. Police do not have any suspects for this shooting.

The two overnight shootings are not connected according to police.

Anyone with information that could help police you can call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.