Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run collision in Louisville’s California neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Investigators said the victim, George Bell, attempted to cross the road at a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south on 22nd St. The vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Bell was taken to University of Louisville where he was pronounced dead.

There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information in this case should call police at 574-LMPD.

