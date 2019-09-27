LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD officers say they are looking for the person responsible for a shooting in the Portland neighborhood that hurt a 2-year-old girl.

Police say someone started shooting outside a home on Rowan Street Sept.26.

The little girl was inside when she was grazed by a stray bullet. It's unclear where the girl was grazed with the bullet. She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say no one else in the girl's home was wounded in the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about this shooting you are urged to call 574-LMPD.

