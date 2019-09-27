LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A two-year-old girl was injured during a shooting in the Portland neighborhood.

According to police, the girl was grazed by a stray bullet inside a home when someone fired shots outside. It happened around 10:20 p.m. Sept.26. in the 2200 block of Rowan St. No one else was injured.

The child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an investigation is ongoing.

If you have information in this case, please call 574-LMPD.

