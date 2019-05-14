LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two women are recovering after being shot in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Officials with Louisville Metro Police say Second Division officers responded to the area of 22nd Street and St. Louis Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the two victims shot.

According to their preliminary investigation, the victims appeared to have been arguing with other individuals when they were shot.

They were transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

