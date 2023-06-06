Police believe 2 teens, 1 man dropped off at hospital are connected to Shelby Park neighborhood shooting

By the time police arrived at the hospital, one teenager was being treated for a gunshot wound and the two others had fled.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after two teens and one man were dropped off at the hospital on Tuesday morning. At least one of the teenage boys was shot.

Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police were dispatched to a shooting in the area of South Preston and Woodbine streets, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene found no victims and began canvassing the area, looking for potential evidence and witnesses in connection to the shooting.

Shortly thereafter, officers discovered one man and two teenage boys were at UofL Hospital after they were dropped off by private means, seeking medical attention.

Hospital staff told police one boy believed to be in his late teens was suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials say they expect him to survive.

The other teenager and the man, although originally also dropped off, had apparently fled the hospital before receiving any medical treatment.

Detectives believe the victims at the hospital were connected to the shooting at South Preston and Woodbine streets.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation. As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, there are no known suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD or utilize the Crime Tip Portal online.

