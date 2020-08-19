2 teens identified in New Cut Road shooting, crash

One of the teens was just hours shy of his 16th birthday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has identified two teens killed in a shooting and crash on New Cut Road.

Officials said Adrain Maddox-Bell, 16, was killed from a gunshot wound while Jaden Maddox, 15, died from multiple blunt force trauma he suffered in the single-vehicle car crash.

Jaden was just hours shy of his 16th birthday.

Metro Police said the crash and shooting happened in the 5300 block of New Cut and Park Roads just before 11 p.m. Monday.

Officers found the wrecked vehicle with Maddox-Bell and Maddox inside along with two other victims. They were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. They have not been identified.

Louisville has had 100 homicides so far this year.

Police do not have any suspects in this incident.

If you have any information that can help police, you can contact the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673).

