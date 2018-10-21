RADCLIFF, Ky. — Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle collision in Hardin Co. Saturday night where one driver, pursued by police, struck and killed two people in a car attempting to cross the street.

Shawn Welsh, 36, of Marion WV. attempted to to cross the intersection of US 31-W and KY 434, striking a 2000 Honda Accord attempting to cross US 31-W. The driver, Jacob Barber, 18, of Elizabethtown, was pronounced dead at the scene along with a 17-year-old in the passenger seat.

Two other juvenile passengers in the car were transported to Norton Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Welsh and the passenger in his car, Laura Neville, 36, were transported to Hardin Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and later released into the custody of the Meade County Sheriff's Office.

Neville was charged with Possession of a controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine) and on a fugitive warrant.

WHAS11 News reached out to Hardin County Schools and staff confirms that Barber was a student in an accelerated graduation program at John Hardin High School.

Officials would not comment on the other three students who have not been ID’d by the police.

The principal of the school is in contact with grief counselors to have those resources available Monday for students and staff.

The investigation is still ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV