Bond hearing for two suspects in Ahmaud Arbey case scheduled for November

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The bond hearing for two of the three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is scheduled for Nov. 12 at 10 a.m.

Attorneys for Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, filed the motions for the hearing in August. Travis McMichael’s attorneys argued he is not a threat to the public nor is he a flight risk. Gregory McMichael’s attorneys also asked for an evidentiary hearing. Other motions filed by their attorneys at the time asked for the malice murder and criminal attempt to commit a felony charges to be dropped.

According to the motions, each charge has more than one allegation, which the attorneys said is illegal.

Arbery was killed in February in a Brunswick, Georgia, neighborhood, Satilla Shores. Police reports said the McMichaels pursued him in their truck and confronted Arbery while he was running in the neighborhood.

According to the police report, Gregory McMichael said he and his son thought Arbery was a burglar and that Arbery attacked Travis McMichael before Travis McMichael shot Arbery.

The notice of the bond hearing said a few other matters will be addressed at the hearing. One of those includes a joint motion for the deposition of Larry English, filed by the attorneys for both of the McMichaels. English owns a home in Satilla Shores that was under construction at the time of the killing. Video obtained by First Coast News shows someone, whom a prosecutor identifies as Arbery, entering that home, walking around and leaving shortly before the deadly confrontation.

The McMichaels and the third man, William Roddie Bryan, who recorded video of the killing, pleaded not guilty to the nine charges against each of them, including malice murder, in July.