2 people shot in Wilder Park neighborhood, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police's Homicide Unit is investigating after finding two people shot in serious and critical condition.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of W. Florence Avenue in the Wilder Park neighborhood LMPD said.

When officers arrived at this scene, police said they found a man who had been shot.

LMPD said the man was sent to UofL Hospital in critical condition.

Police said found a second man shot at S. 3rd Street and Whitney a little while later.

This man was also transported to UofL Hospital in serious condition police said.

No other information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.

