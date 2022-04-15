LMPD: 2 people killed near Louisville International Airport

2 men were found killed near Hoops Bar & Grill late Thursday night. Police aren't sure if the men knew each other or not but an investigation is underway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after 2 people were killed near Strawberry Lane.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday night, LMPD received calls of a shooting at Hoops Bar and Grill.

When they got there they found a man dead inside a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound.

After searching the area, they found another man dead, who also suffered from at least one gunshot wound.

The relationship between the two men is unknown right now and LMPD isn't sure if they were customers of the bar or not.

An investigation into the killings is currently underway.

We will keep you updated as more information is released.

