LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A two-month-old was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital after police said they found the baby and his parents in a turned off, concealed truck with what they believe was methamphetamine.

Matthew and Haly Shields pleaded not guilty today in arraignment court. They're charged with endangering a minor and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia after police said they were found asleep in their truck in the Park Hill neighborhood on July 25. The truck was turned off with all windows rolled up, and the Shields' two-month-old son was with them.

Mathew and Haly Shields are being held on a 10,000 dollar bond. They were given a public defender after agreeing not to have any contact with their son.

Police said the infant was extremely hot and sweaty after being in the truck with no air flow for a long period of time, and EMS rushed him to the hospital when he did not respond to any signs.

Police said officers also found one pipe in an Enfamil baby formula can and another on top of the center console with an unknown amount of methamphetamine inside a can of chewing tobacco.

The two were found after police received an anonymous tip saying there were two adults unconscious in a truck with a small child.

